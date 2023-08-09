Twitter, er, X, needs money. At the beginning of the year, the company auctioned off a bunch of items from its San Francisco offices — those included a lot Twitter-branded memorabilia but also your standard office furniture: chairs and couches and the like.

Heritage Global, the company that handled the auction the first time around, is hosting another one next month, with even more items up for bid in the wake of Twitter’s rebranding. In addition to some bird-branded items, up for grabs are tables, refrigerators, even some instruments.

And up for auction is a wall of vinyl records, which seems like they were tucked away in a meeting room somewhere — 24 of what the auction site dubbed as “Twitter Essentials,” which evidently includes records from David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, and not one but two copies of the Tom Petty Greatest Hits collection. Oh, and the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack.

It doesn’t seem like any of these records are vintage or particularly rare. But, hey, it comes with a “Victrola Nostalgic 6-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player” — MSRP $114.99. You could own a piece of Twitter office history! The opening bid starts at $25, and the auction opens next month…

https://twitter.com/HGP_Auction/status/1688631199965786112