Last month, Lathe Of Heaven announced their debut album Bound By Naked Skies and shared lead single “Ekpyrosis.” The album is due out at the beginning of September, and today the New York City band is sharing its second single, “At Moment’s Edge.” “Existing in the lyrics are themes of process, change and complexity on a very personal level, which we believe is indicative of the recurring themes represented in the album” the band’s Gage Allison said in a statement. Listen below.

Bound By Naked Skies is out 9/1 via Sacred Bones.