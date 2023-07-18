Lathe Of Heaven are signed to Sacred Bones, and they sound like it. On “Ekpyrosis,” the lead single from debut album Bound By Naked Skies, the NYC band plays gleaming-yet-grimy rock music that pulls from post-punk and hardcore. The track is defined by pulsing basslines, a skittering dance-punk drumbeat, echo-laden bellows, and synthetic guitar sounds straight out of the ’80s. “Ekpyrosis” is named after a term from Ancient Greek philosophy that now refers to “a cosmological theory that describes the origins and destiny of space and time.” Watch directors Lucas Cabu and Vitor Jabour’s video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “At Moment’s Edge”

02 “Ekpyrosis”

03 “Genome”

04 “Ilusión de Luces (Cold’s Embrace)”

05 “Inhertia”

06 “Moon-Driven Sea”

07 “The Breaking Strain”

08 “The Spider”

09 “Entropy”

10 “The Faithful Image”

11 “Heralds Of The Circuit-Born”