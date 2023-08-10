Martin Scorsese Shares Eulogy For Longtime Collaborator Robbie Robertson

The news today that Robbie Robertson of the Band has died has inspired an expected wave of tributes. One homage comes from Martin Scorsese, who directed The Last Waltz — the legendary concert film chronicling the Band’s star-studded final show — and worked extensively with Robertson on many later movies.

In a statement to NBC News, Scorsese wrote, “Robbie Robertson was one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work. Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life—me and millions and millions of other people all over this world. The Band’s music, and Robbie’s own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys.”

Robertson did soundtrack curation work for Scorsese movies like Raging Bull, Casino, The King Of Comedy, Gangs Of New York, Shutter Island, The Wolf Of Wall Street, and The Irishman. He also composed the scores for titles including The Irishman, The Color Of Money, and the upcoming Killers Of The Flower Moon, his 14th collaboration with Scorsese.