The young Ontario band Arm’s Length play a hearty, hard-charging brand of emo, the kind you throw your whole self into without any care about what’s cool. When the approach hits, it really hits, as on today’s new single “Up In Smoke.” At less than three minutes, the track feels epic. It begins in a state of furious bombast and barely lets up from there, matching soaring, shouted hooks with a rhythmic intensity straight out of hardcore. When things briefly quiet down in the middle of the song, you can already feel the tension building for the inevitable explosive finale. Good song.

<a href="https://armslengthontario.bandcamp.com/track/up-in-smoke">Up In Smoke by arm's length</a>