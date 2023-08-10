Arm’s Length – “Up In Smoke”

New Music August 10, 2023 8:43 AM By Chris DeVille

Arm’s Length – “Up In Smoke”

New Music August 10, 2023 8:43 AM By Chris DeVille

The young Ontario band Arm’s Length play a hearty, hard-charging brand of emo, the kind you throw your whole self into without any care about what’s cool. When the approach hits, it really hits, as on today’s new single “Up In Smoke.” At less than three minutes, the track feels epic. It begins in a state of furious bombast and barely lets up from there, matching soaring, shouted hooks with a rhythmic intensity straight out of hardcore. When things briefly quiet down in the middle of the song, you can already feel the tension building for the inevitable explosive finale. Good song.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Grimes Takes Credit For Elon Musk’s Dick-Measuring Challenge: “I Didn’t Think He Was Going To Tweet It”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “Only Girl (In The World)”

3 days ago 0

We Asked Eight Indie Artists About Concertgoers Throwing Things Onstage

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest