Liam Gallagher played an intimate show last night at the recently restored London club KOKO, and he ended it with a surprise cover. After a set that mixed Oasis classics with Gallagher’s solo material, he wrapped up the encore with “Are You Experienced?”, the title track and closer from the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s 1967 debut album. As NME points out, the show also marked the return of Oasis bandmate and recent cancer survivor Bonehead (aka Paul Arthurs) to Gallagher’s live band.

Below, check out a video clip of Gallagher’s “Are You Experienced?” performance plus full audio of the cover.