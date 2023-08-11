“Did I live up to the hype?” So sings Sigrid on “The Hype,” her new single out today. My colleague Rachel Brodsky did not think so last year when Sigrid released How To Let Go, but my enthusiasm for 2019’s Sucker Punch is such that it will take more than one underwhelming album to stop me from eagerly checking out new Sigrid material. “The Hype” builds from dreamy to impassioned in under a minute, with Sigrid channeling some messy feelings into ecstatic, defiant hooks. “I don’t wanna go back to that place, so insecure,” she sings. “Was I not the girl you signed up for?” Listen below.