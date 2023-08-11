Sigrid – “The Hype”

New Music August 10, 2023 11:13 PM By Chris DeVille

Sigrid – “The Hype”

New Music August 10, 2023 11:13 PM By Chris DeVille

“Did I live up to the hype?” So sings Sigrid on “The Hype,” her new single out today. My colleague Rachel Brodsky did not think so last year when Sigrid released How To Let Go, but my enthusiasm for 2019’s Sucker Punch is such that it will take more than one underwhelming album to stop me from eagerly checking out new Sigrid material. “The Hype” builds from dreamy to impassioned in under a minute, with Sigrid channeling some messy feelings into ecstatic, defiant hooks. “I don’t wanna go back to that place, so insecure,” she sings. “Was I not the girl you signed up for?” Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

MOST POPULAR

Grimes Takes Credit For Elon Musk’s Dick-Measuring Challenge: “I Didn’t Think He Was Going To Tweet It”

3 days ago 0

Paramore Cancel Remaining Shows Of US Tour

1 day ago 0

Twitter Is Raising Money With A Vinyl Auction — 24 “Essential” Albums Including Two Copies Of Tom Petty’s Greatest Hits

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest