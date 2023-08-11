The LA singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson has been working with Phoebe Bridgers for years. He’s co-written songs with her and her projects boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center, and she’s co-produced both of his solo albums. Last night, Hutson played an aftershow as part of Norway’s huge Øya Festival, and Phoebe Bridgers made a surprise appearance during his set. Our own Rachel Brodsky is at the fest, and she sent over this video.

Phoebe Bridgers didn’t fly all the way out to Norway to jump onstage at a Christian Lee Hutson show. She’s out there already because boygenius are scheduled to play the Øya Festival today. Still, it’s cool to see these two in a relatively small space together, harmonizing into the same microphone on a version of Hutson’s 2020 single “Lose This Number” (Bridgers sang backup on the original record) and Bridgers’ own BOCC track “Chesapeake.” Watch it happen below.

https://twitter.com/ThePhoebeRoom/status/1690044006942560256/video/2