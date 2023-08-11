Cleveland Street Renamed After Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

In January 2022, Cleveland residents began circulating a petition to name a street after Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the city’s most legendary and influential hip-hop group. Specifically, the idea was to turn E 99th St. — immortalized in Bone Thugs releases like E. 1999 Eternal due to the group often hanging out at the intersection of E. 99th and St. Clair Ave — into a monument celebrating the Thuggish Ruggish Bone. The petition made its way to city council and rapidly acquired the necessary signatures. Now, a year and a half later, the honor has come to pass.

Today, as the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s genesis, E. 99th was given the secondary name Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way. The city held a ceremony at noon as the special street sign featuring a photo of the group was installed. Mayor Justin Bibb also declared today Bone Thugs-N-Harmony day in Cleveland.

“We went from having a rough life on this very same street that’s now about to be named after us. That is a mission accomplished that we weren’t even trying to accomplish,” Krayzie Bone told Ideastream Public Media. “This is the fastest petition I have seen signed, and I have been on council for 20 years,” Councilman Kevin Connell told News 5. “I’ve done a lot of street dedications, and this is the fastest one I’ve seen here. That’s proof that it’s in the pudding.”

https://twitter.com/ImFromCle/status/1690049419956101129