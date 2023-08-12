Run-DMC have performed live for what they say will be the last time ever. They closed out the star-studded Hip Hop 50 concert that took place at Yankee Stadium on Friday to celebrate the genre’s 50th anniversary. Earlier this year, the legendary group started talking up their retirement, and their appearance at last night’s event was billed as their final headline show.

They were far from the only legends to perform at Hip Hop 50, a concert event that was produced by Mass Appeal, Live Nation, and the New York Yankees. The guest list was long and storied, and here’s a list of everyone that showed up:

Run DMC, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fat Joe, Kid Capri, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, T.I., Cam’ron, Common, EPMD, Havoc, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, Slick Rick, DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio, The SugarHill Gang, Battlecat, Chuck Chillout, Clark Kent, Drama, Hurricane, Mannie Fresh and Marley Marl Special Guests: Senator Chuck Schumer, Governor Kathy Hochul, Derek Jeter, Lauryn Hill, Wu Tang, Method Man, Wiz Khalifa, Ashanti, Too $hort, Doug E. Fresh, Christian “King” Combs, Flo Milli, Scar Lip, Peter Gunz, Cory Gunz

Run-DMC were the night’s final performers. Earlier this week, August 9 was declared Run-DMC Day in New York CIty, which was accompanied by a pop-up hosted by Adidas. Watch video of Run-DMC’s performance and check out a livestream of the whole Hip Hop 50 concert below.