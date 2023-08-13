Foo Fighters headlined Outside Lands in San Francisco on Saturday night, their latest tour stop since revealing their new drummer Josh Freese back in May. During most of their sets, they’ve dedicated a medley to Freese’s days as a studio drummer and touring musician, highlighting his history with the likes of Metallica, Beastie Boys, Nine Inch Nails, and Devo.

They have also, more recently, been covering Michael Bublé’s 2009 hit “Haven’t Met You Yet,” which Freese played on. “He’s played on records you could not fucking imagine,” Dave Grohl said during the band’s set at Outside Lands, launching into “Haven’t Met You Yet” before Bublé’ himself came out at the festival to sing it. Bublé was introduced as a member of the audience holding an “I [Heart] Bublé” sign.

Here’s video: