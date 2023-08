SZA released her much-anticipated new album, SOS, at the end of last year. She’s taken it out on tour, and has another North American leg coming up next month. Before then, it seems like she’ll release a video for “Snooze,” and she’s been teasing visuals from it over on her social media — but instead of “Snooze,” they’re soundtracked by an unreleased new song. “Bts from snooze video but not snooze audio,” she wrote on one.

Here are those clips: