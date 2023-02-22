This week, SZA’s long-in-the-works sophomore album SOS clocked its ninth nonconsecutive week on top of the Billboard 200 chart, marking the most time a woman has spent at the top of the chart in nearly seven years.

Last night, SZA kicked off her North American tour in support of SOS at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH. Naturally, her first time out on the road meant that a lot of SOS songs were performed live for the first time — including “Seek & Destroy,” “Special,” “Nobody Gets Me,” “Gone Girl,” and quite a few more. She also covered Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady” for the first time.

Check out some video and the setlist from the show below.

SZA covers Erykah Badu’s “Bag Lady” as she kicks off the SOS tour in Columbus, OH. @sza pic.twitter.com/hQJK6zYLHq — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 22, 2023

SZA on stage last night covering “Bag Lady” by Erykah Badu #SOSTour #SOSTourColumbus 📸: coquidelrey pic.twitter.com/RSvnTGOAGk — SOS Tour Updates 🛟 (@SOSTourUpdates) February 22, 2023

SETLIST:

“PSA”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Notice Me”

“Conceited”

“Love Galore”

“Broken Clocks”

“Forgiveless”

“Used”

“Bag Lady” (Erykah Badu Cover)

“Blind”

“Shirt”

“Smoking On My Ex Pack”

“All The Stars”

“Prom”

“Garden (Say It Like Dat)”

“F2F”

“Drew Barrymore”

“Doves In The Wind”

“Low”

“Open Arms”

“Supermodel”

“Special”

“Nobody Gets Me”

“Gone Girl”

“SOS”

“Kiss Me More”

“Love Language”

“Snooze”

“Kill Bill”

“I Hate U”

“The Weekend”