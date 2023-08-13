Watch Rod Stewart Dedicate “Broken Arrow” To Robbie Robertson In Seattle

News August 13, 2023 4:39 PM By James Rettig

In 1991, Rod Stewart covered Robbie Robertson’s 1987 track “Broken Arrow,” and his version of the song was a hit, peaking at #20 on the Billboard Hot 100. At his show in Seattle on Friday night, Stewart performed “Broken Arrow” in tribute to Robertson, who passed away last week. “So sad to hear of dear Robbie Robertson passing,” Stewart wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ll be dedicating #brokenarrow to this legendary guitarist at my show.” Watch video below.

