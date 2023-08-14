The Chicago composer Bill MacKay has announced a collaborative project with Cooper Crain, of Cave and Bitchin Bajas. Together, they’re known as BCMC, and in October they’ll release a debut album, Foreign Smokes, built around Cooper’s keyboards and synths and MacKay’s guitar. The first single is “The Swarm,” and it’s an odd and ominous nine-minute exploration. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Foreign Smokes”

02 “The Swarm”

03 “Pulse And Plunge”

04 “Sunset Saturn”

TOUR DATES:

10/17 Harrisburg, IL @ Three Mile Hideaway

10/18 Columbia, MO @ Hitt Records

10/19 Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom

10/20 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

10/21 Milwaukee, WI @ Acme Records

Foreign Smokes is out 10/6 via Drag City.