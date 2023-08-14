Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Sings The SpongeBob SquarePants Theme With SpongeBob Voice Actor Tom Kenny

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Sings The SpongeBob SquarePants Theme With SpongeBob Voice Actor Tom Kenny

For more than a decade now, Corey Taylor has occasionally played the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song as a part of his set lists. Over the weekend, the Slipknot lead singer linked up with SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny to perform the track on-stage at the Huntington Comic And Toy Convention in West Virginia. “This is the most nervous I’ve ever been in my whole career,” Taylor told the audience. “How the hell did I get here, guys?” Watch below.

Taylor is releasing a new solo album, CMF2, on September 15.

