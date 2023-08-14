The Cult Progenitors Death Cult Announce First Shows In 39 Years

Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy are performing together as Death Cult for the first time in 39 years. Death Cult were a stepping stone between Astbury’s previous band Southern Death Cult and the Cult, and they put out a couple of singles and the 1983 Death Cult EP before adopting a new name. As a press release notes, the setlist will be focused on the Death Cult songs but also incorporate tracks recorded as Southern Death Cult and the Cult.

Astbury and Duffy will perform together as Death Cult a single time stateside, in Los Angeles on October 23 at the Ace Hotel, before heading over to the UK for a proper Death Cult tour. They will, however, be touring as the Cult in the US throughout the rest of October, with previously announced shows in Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Las Vegas, and more — details on those here.

Tickets for the Death Cult shows go on sale this Friday (8/18) at noon local time. Here are all the dates:

10/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at The Ace Hotel

11/06 Belfast, UK @ Telegraph

11/07 Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

11/09 Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

11/10 Liverpool, UK @ Guild of Students

11/12 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

11/13 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/14 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/16 Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

11/17 Norwich, UK @ UEA

11/18 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/20 London, UK @ Brixton Electric

11/21 London, UK @ Brixton Electric