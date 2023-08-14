The Cult Progenitors Death Cult Announce First Shows In 39 Years
Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy are performing together as Death Cult for the first time in 39 years. Death Cult were a stepping stone between Astbury’s previous band Southern Death Cult and the Cult, and they put out a couple of singles and the 1983 Death Cult EP before adopting a new name. As a press release notes, the setlist will be focused on the Death Cult songs but also incorporate tracks recorded as Southern Death Cult and the Cult.
Astbury and Duffy will perform together as Death Cult a single time stateside, in Los Angeles on October 23 at the Ace Hotel, before heading over to the UK for a proper Death Cult tour. They will, however, be touring as the Cult in the US throughout the rest of October, with previously announced shows in Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Las Vegas, and more — details on those here.
Tickets for the Death Cult shows go on sale this Friday (8/18) at noon local time. Here are all the dates:
10/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at The Ace Hotel
11/06 Belfast, UK @ Telegraph
11/07 Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
11/09 Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
11/10 Liverpool, UK @ Guild of Students
11/12 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
11/13 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/14 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
11/16 Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
11/17 Norwich, UK @ UEA
11/18 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/20 London, UK @ Brixton Electric
11/21 London, UK @ Brixton Electric