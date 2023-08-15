The Miraculous Love Kids is a non-profit organization started by American activist and musician Lanny Cordola that served as Afghanistan’s only girls school of music until they were forced out of the country and became refugees when the Taliban took over in 2021 and soon banned girls from attending school and performing music. Since then, the Miraculous Love Kids have teamed up with artists like Tom Morello, Serj Tankian, and Julien Baker and Blake Shelton, Joe Walsh, and more to cover songs as a way to raise awareness and get their music out into the world.

Their latest video features Portishead’s Beth Gibbons singing a mashup of Joy Division’s “Atmosphere” and David Bowie’s “Heroes.” “I was so honoured to guest on the Miraculous Love Kids’ reconstructed cover track ‘Atmosphere/Heroes,’ and to be a voice next to these brave and beautiful girls of Afghanistan,” Gibbons said in a press release (via Pitchfork).

Watch below.