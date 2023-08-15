Austin Punk Band Meat Joy Reuniting For First Shows In 38 Years, Reissuing Debut Album

The Austin punk band Meat Joy are reuniting for their first shows in 38 years. The band — which was formed in 1982 and played their last show in 1985 — played with the Sonic Youth, Meat Puppets, Hüsker Dü, and the Crucifucks, and they released one full-length album in 1984, a self-titled affair that’s being reissued later this year.

The Meat Joy reissue will be released on October 13 — you can pre-order vinyl here. That will be quickly followed by two shows, both in their Austin hometown: October 19 at Cheer Up Charlie’s and October 21 at the Museum Of Human Achievement.

Meat Joy’s core members were Mellissa (Cobb) DeMille, Tim Mateer, John (Perkins) Hawkes, Gretchen Phillips, and Teresa Taylor (aka Teresa Nervosa). Taylor left the band in 1983 to join Butthole Surfers; she passed away earlier this year. She was replaced in Meat Joy by Jamie Spidle.

Hear “Another Pair” from Meat Joy below.

<a href="https://meatjoy.bandcamp.com/album/meat-joy">Meat Joy by MEAT JOY</a>

The Meat Joy reissue is out October 13.