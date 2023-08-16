Back in June, the supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmos was unveiled, made up of the Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Bez, Ride’s Andy Bell, and former Oasis drummer Zak Starkey. Added to their ranks since then are the Fall’s Brix Smith and Sshh Liguz. They’ve shared their first-ever single “Gorilla Guerilla,” and they played a whole lot more than that when they made their live debut with shows at the Box Soho in London and at Glastonbury.

Today, Mantra Of The Cosmos are back with their second song, “X (Wot You Sayin?),” which Starkey described as “a brilliant allegorical lyric by Britain’s Bob Dylan & velvety underground drone from Andy Bell.” The track was co-written by Ryder and Bell, with Starkey producing. Check it out below.

“X (Wot You Sayin?)” is out now via BMG.