Last week, the Hulu show Only Murders In The Building returned for its third season. This time around, more extremely famous people are joining Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez for murder-mystery hijinks, and one of those people is Meryl Streep. On last night’s episode, Meryl got to sing.

Meryl Streep loves singing. She’s already taken part in a bunch of different movies that give her chances to belt out tunes: Ricki And The Flash, Mamma Mia and its sequel, Into The Woods. I regret to remind you that she tried rapping in the 2020 Netflix film Prom. Streep also joined Broken Social Scene onstage in New York last year, helping to sing “Anthems For A Seventeen-Year-Old Girl.”

For last night’s Only Murders, Streep sang “Look For The Light,” a song written specifically the show. The track comes from three prominent songwriters. One of them is Sara Bareilles, the adult-contempo star who’s become a huge success on Broadway. The other two are Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriters who are famous for their work on The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and Dear Evan Hansen. (Pasek and Paul are Grammy, Tony, and Oscar winners; one would imagine that they’re going for the full EGOT here.)

In a press release, Sara Bareilles has this to say:

It was so easy to say yes to this invitation. I love the delicious unpredictability of collaboration, and this was as joyful and undeniable as they come. I am such a fan of the Only Murders AND of Pasek & Paul, so the idea of writing together for the first time, especially to offer something to someone like Meryl Streep, truly felt like a dream. Meryl was gentle and focused, and I loved her musicality and her willingness to share her process. Ashley Park’s glorious counter melody was added later, and I got goosebumps the first time I heard it. It truly couldn’t have been a more seamless experience — how lucky am I to be a part of it!

I haven’t seen last night’s episode yet, but the clip with the song doesn’t seem too spoiler-y. On this season, Meryl Streep plays an undiscovered stage actor who might just be getting her big break. In the scene from the show, we see her singing — sounding really good, too — before castmate Ashley Park, best known for Emily In Paris, jumps up to join her. Here’s that scene:

“Look For The Light” has now been released on streaming services. Here’s the studio version:

Meanwhile, an actual pop star plays one of the main characters on Only Murders. Unless something happened in that most recent episode, Selena Gomez hasn’t gotten a musical number of her own yet.