We know that three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep likes to rock out from time to time. Streep has proven that in Ricki And The Flash and, more famously, in two different Mamma Mia movies. Apparently, someone now needs to build a whole indie rock jukebox musical around Streep. The sight of Streep and her friend Tracey Ullman up onstage with Broken Social Scene deserves cinematic immortality.

A few days ago, Broken Social Scene’s sweeping, overwhelming indie rock opus You Forgot It In People celebrated its 20th anniversary. BSS marked that occasion with a You Forgot It In People graphic novel and with a tour that wrapped up at New York’s Webster Hall last night. During the encores from last night’s show, the band introduced Tracey Ullman, the former singer and sketch-comedy great who deserves a place in entertainment Valhalla for indirectly causing The Simpsons to exist. Ullman got a big, heartfelt introduction, but the band did not say anything about goddamn Meryl Streep being right there.

Streep’s appearance during last night’s show presumably wasn’t planned. The plan, I’m guessing, was just for Tracey Ullman to sing “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl” with Broken Social Scene. Mid-song, though, Ullman went over to the side of the stage and beckoned for Streep to come out, and she emerged. Streep got a cheer from the people who initially recognized her, and then you can hear a buzz in the room where people are telling each other that that’s Meryl Streep right here. Streep didn’t bust out a lead vocal or anything, but it’s a lot of fun to watch her holding out her phone — pointedly ignoring the song’s instructions to drop that phone — and filming Ullman and the band all around her. Watch fan-made video below.

