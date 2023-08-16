It’s been entirely too long since we’ve heard from Erika M. Anderson, the artist who records heady and powerful music under the name EMA. Exile In The Outer Rim, the last EMA album, came out back in 2017, and as far as I can tell, she hasn’t released another since her 2021 cover of Modest Mouse’s “Trailer Trash.” Today, however, EMA is back as one third of a new supergroup called Thrash Palace.

In Thrash Palace, EMA has joined forces with Sarah Register, half of the duo Talk Normal, and with Vice Cooler, who used to be in XBXRX and who’s produced for artists like Peaches and Ladytron. Last year, the group got together and spent 48 hours recording at Cooler’s studio in Los Angeles. Today, they’ve released their debut single “Go” b/w “Teenage Spaceship” as part of Sup Pop’s Singles Club.

“Go” absolutely fucking rocks. It’s a big, hammering fuzz-rock power-jam that could’ve honestly come out at any point in Sub Pop’s history. Vice Cooler directed the song’s bare-bones video. “Teenage Spaceship,” the B-side, is a quiet, whispery ballad with some ominously sad David Lynch vibes. EMA sings lead on “Go,” and she shares vocals with Sarah Register on “Teenage Spaceship.” Both songs sound a bit like her solo work, but you can hear the extra charge of working with some new collaborators. I hope we get more from this band. Below, watch the “Go” video and stream both songs.

There are some other new entries in the Sup Pop Singles Club, too. The Istanbul artist Gaye Su Akyol has dropped a percussive, psychedelic cover of “Love Buzz,” the song originally released by the Dutch band Shocking Blue in 1969. But nobody’s covering “Love Buzz” to pay tribute to the Shocking Blue. Instead, Gaye Su Akyol’s cover is a salute to Nirvana, who released their cover of “Love Buzz” as their 1988 debut single on Sub Pop. Gaye Su Akyol’s version is extremely cool, and she’s also released an original track called “Böyle Olur Mu” on the B-side. Check out “Love Buzz” and “Böyle Olur Mu” below.

Finally, the British singer Jessica Winter has teamed up with Jonathan Snipes, one of the two producers in the great LA noise-rap trio Clipping, for the “All I Need” and “Finish Line,” two hard, twitchy, and deeply catchy electro-pop tracks. Listen to those below.

Man, what a slate of songs. There’s not one skip in there. All three singles are out now on Sub Pop.