Svalbard have a new album on the way, The Weight Of The Mask, their follow-up to 2020’s When I Die, Will I Get Better?. The UK band has shared two tracks from it already, “Eternal Spirits” and “Faking It,” and today they’re back with a third, “How To Swim Down.”

“This song is about the exquisite pain and sorrowful beauty of unrequited love. I think it’s the saddest, most heartbreaking song we’ve ever written,” the band’s Serena Cherry said in a statement. “Lyrically, the starting point of the verse is about concealment of adoration, before the chorus gives way to realising and accepting a fate of loving someone quietly from afar.”

“Finally, violins – for the first time in Svalbard history! It feels so exciting to have new instruments on a song. Another first is that ‘How To Swim Down’ features only clean vocals, no screams,” Cherry continued. “I wanted the vocal delivery of these lyrics to feel as though I’m whispering a secret to someone whilst they’re sleeping. My vocals here represent that lonely type of communication, singing to yourself in an empty house. It’s a private, selfless love song, where only the listener knows of my heartache.”

Watch a music video for the track below.

The Weight Of The Mask is out 10/6 via Nuclear Blast.