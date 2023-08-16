On Monday night, the Strokes performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for their first concert in Colorado since 2006. Weyes Blood was one of the openers for the show, and she came out during the Strokes’ set to duet with Julian Casablancas on “Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men,” singing the Regina Spektor parts on the deep cut, which originally appeared as the B-side to their “Reptilia” single. The Strokes don’t play “Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men” very often — the last time was in 2019, when they sang it with Mac DeMarco at a Barclays Center New Year’s Eve show. Before that, they hadn’t performed it since 2003. Watch video below.