Ed Sheeran Announces Autumn Album

Ed Sheeran has been teasing a new album all about autumn. On August 1, he wrote “Autumn is coming” on Instagram, and today he shared a retro-styled infomercial where he advertises a “damper hamper” into which you can put stuff associated with autumn. (Scented candles, mulch, tea.) So, basically, the contents of a White Woman’s Instagram.

Sheeran also gives a phone number (+1 917 909 4498), which plays a message for “Gingerbread Man Records.” Unfortunately, Sheeran’s message says, all damper hampers are currently sold out. But they will be restocking on August 24, so mark your calendars. Sounds like some new music is coming August 24, then.

“It’s an album about autumn,” Sheeran told Andy Cohen. “I kind of have no expectations for it. I made it whilst — there was the album I was trying to make, and then – (Subtract) happened. So I finished over the last year.”

Sheeran gave that interview on Monday when he played an exclusive show at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, for SiriusXM subscribers and various celebrities (including Paul McCartney, Howard Stern, Billy Joel, Gwyneth Paltrow, John Mayer, Brooke Shields, Jon Bon Jovi, and Anjelica Huston). The concert will air on SiriusXM’s The Ed Sheeran Channel, which launches today and runs through August 21.