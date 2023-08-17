Kristin Hersh – “Constance Street”

Pete Mellekas

New Music August 17, 2023 10:26 AM By Tom Breihan

Kristin Hersh – “Constance Street”

Pete Mellekas

New Music August 17, 2023 10:26 AM By Tom Breihan

Next month, Kristin Hersh, the great singer-songwriter and longtime Throwing Muses leader, will release her new solo album Clear Pond Road. We’ve already posted Hersh’s stark, striking songs “Dandelion” and “Ms Haha,” and now Hersh has also shared “Constance Street,” a new track named after the New Orleans street where she once lived.

“Constance Street” starts out simple and propulsive, with Hersh singing over strummed acoustic guitars and tambourines. The song’s orchestration gradually grows more intense and layered, with lightly discordant woodwinds and strings filling the song’s empty spaces.

As with every Kristin Hersh song, though, the true special effect of “Constance Street” is Hersh’s voice itself. She’s got a beautiful, discomfiting coo, and she sounds like nobody else on the planet. I’ve had out-of-body experiences watching Hersh sing live, and the way she layers her multi-tracked vocals on “Constance Street” demands to be heard. Hear it below.

Clear Pond Road is out 9/8 on Fire Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Killers Apologize For Bringing Russian Fan Onstage In Georgia, Telling Crowd They’re All “Brothers”

3 days ago 0

Melle Mel Shares Statement On Eminem Drama: “Regrettably, My Response Fell Short In Its Execution”

6 days ago 0

Elmo & Abby Cadabby React To King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest