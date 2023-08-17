David Byrne Regrets Ugly End Of Talking Heads: “I Was More Of A Little Tyrant”

Yesterday, news broke that all four members of Talking Heads will reunite next month for a Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival to coincide with the re-release and restoration of Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense. It will be just the third time that the classic-era lineup has gotten together publicly since disbanding in acrimonious fashion, resulting in grudges that still seemed to still be ongoing earlier this year.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, David Byrne talked about their breakup and his relationship with Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, and Jerry Harrison now.

“As a younger person, I was not as pleasant to be around. When I was working on some Talking Heads shows, I was more of a little tyrant,” Byrne told PEOPLE. “And then I learned to relax, and I also learned that collaborating with people, both sides get more if there’s a good relationship instead of me telling everybody what to do… I think [the end] wasn’t handled well. It was kind of ugly.”

Byrne went on to say that “divorces can be ugly.” “I have regrets on how that was handled. I don’t think I did it in the best way, but I think it was kind of inevitable that would happen anyway,” he said. “We have a cordial relationship now. We’re sort of in touch, but we don’t hang out together.”

Byrne also talked about revisiting Stop Making Sense for its 40th anniversary, and its upcoming theatrical re-release by A24. “My voice is still in good shape, but there’s one backwards jump that I do, and I go, ‘How in the world did you do that?’” Byrne said. “[But] I’m curious. I’m hopeful that a wider, kind of younger audience will get to see this and see what we’ve done. I’m optimistic that it’s going to reach a different audience that wasn’t aware of a lot of this stuff.”

The restoration of Stop Making Sense will have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, which will be followed by the Talking Heads Q&A moderated by Spike Lee.

Here’s a new trailer for the film: