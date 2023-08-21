Lana Del Rey Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Lana Del Rey recently played high-profile sets at the Newport Folk Festival, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands, and she just did two huge headlining shows at Foro Sol in Mexico City. In October she’ll headline the All Things Go Festival in Columbia, Maryland. Today, Del Rey has announced a quick US tour that’ll lead right up to All Things Go.

Lana Del Rey will hit the road next month in Franklin, Tennessee, and she’ll mostly play larger outdoor shed venues across the Southern states. No opening acts have been announced. Check out her dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/14 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

9/17 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

9/21 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

9/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/27 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

9/29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

10/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

10/05 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum