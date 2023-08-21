Gunplay Arrested For Pointing Gun At Wife During Argument Over Xbox

News August 21, 2023 3:30 PM By James Rettig

Gunplay Arrested For Pointing Gun At Wife During Argument Over Xbox

News August 21, 2023 3:30 PM By James Rettig

Gunplay was arrested after pointing a gun at his wife and their six-month-old child during an argument over Xbox. As NBC 6 reports, the Florida rapper — real name Richard Morales Jr. — is now facing several charges, including aggravated battery and child abuse.

Per the arrest report, Morales, who his wife said was intoxicated, began throwing glass cups and bottles after she told him to be quieter while he was playing a video game. He then picked up a rifle and pointed it at her chest, threatening to shoot her. As she tried to leave, he attempted to take the baby away, grabbing her by the neck. After leaving the apartment, police arrived and arrested Morales.

As Complex points out, his wife posted a statement to Instagram that reads in part: “I just want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe. Unfortunately, Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it’s too late.”

Morales is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Concertgoer Abducted Outside Brooklyn Mirage, Venue Connected To Two Killings This Summer

3 days ago 0

A Conversation With The Instagram Scammer Who’s Pretending To Be Me

4 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Announces North American Fall Tour

19 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest