Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos has announced a new EP under his long-running This Is Lorelai project — it’s called EP #33 and it’ll be out this Friday. Today, he’s sharing a single from it, “The Laughter Remains.” “In ‘The Laughter Remains’ an unnamed narrator observes an angel singing to a dying bird on a beach,” Amos said in a statement, continuing:

Inspired by the waltzes of Shane MacGowan and the poetry of Emily Dickinson, I wrote it as a song of comfort for myself at a time when I was undergoing intense therapy and felt in the midst of a painful but ultimately worthwhile personal transformation. Music is and always has been an outlet for me, but in this particular case it really gave me a boost when I felt unboostable. Listening to the song now I realize that I was more equipped to navigate emotionally tumultuous terrain than I gave myself credit for at the time. It’s a song about a future that is always there, in one form or another, and will always be worth looking forward to.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dollars In The Dark”

02 “Hollered That Cry On The Pasture”

03 “Lullabies And Glue Or My Brother”

04 “The Laughter Remains”

The EP #33 is out 8/25.