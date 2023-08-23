Soccer Mommy has covered a whole lot of songs throughout her career — Dixie Chicks, Bruce Springsteen, the Cars, etc. — and today she’s announced her first-ever covers EP, Karaoke Night, which features her takes on Pavement, Slowdive, R.E.M., and her recently released version of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up The Sun.”

Today, she’s sharing a new cover of Taylor Swift’s “I’m Only Me When I’m With You.” “I really wanted to cover this song because it’s one of my favorites from Taylor’s first album,” Sophie Allison said. “I listened to that record so much when I was a kid and I think it had a lot of influence on me then.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Here” (Pavement Cover)

02 “Soak Up The Sun” (Sheryl Crow Cover)

03 “Dagger” (Slowdive Cover)

04 “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” (Taylor Swift Cover)

05 “Losing My Religion” (R.E.M. Cover)

The Karaoke Night EP is out 9/22 via Loma Vista.