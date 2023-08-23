Viral Country Singer Oliver Anthony Pisses Off Racists With First Interview Since Topping Hot 100
The obscure country singer Oliver Anthony shot to fame this month with “Rich Men North Of Richmond,” a viral acoustic ballad lamenting crooked politicians, which became a hit with conservatives for lyrics that targeted abuse of the welfare system, among other right-wing talking points. The song debuted at #1 and inspired lots of pushback from liberals, including a response song from Billy Bragg urging downtrodden folks who felt seen by Anthony’s song to join a union. Now Anthony, who has identified himself as a centrist but whose internet history ventures into some far-right conspiracy theorist wormholes, has alienated some of his fan base by preaching diversity on Fox News.
In an interview broadcast on the morning show Fox & Friends, Anthony said in order for the United States to survive for another generation, it needs to get back to its sense of community. “I mean, we are the melting pot of the world, and that’s what makes us strong is our diversity,” he said. “And we need to learn to harness that and appreciate it and not use it as a political tool to keep everyone separate from each other.” This response generated widespread disappointment from accounts who were seemingly hoping Anthony was more racist.
One widely shared post from a blue-checked account full of racist posts reads, “Such a let down. Did he sell out already to the rich men north of Richmond?” Another account called @Black_Pilled, whose bio indicates that it had recently been unbanned when Twitter welcomed white nationalists back to the platform, shared the clip with the caption “Promoted algorithm boosted ‘based’ red beard hillbilly song guy was faking his accent and says diversity is our strength.” Another tweet complains, “Oliver Anthony is now openly calling America a (((melting pot))) and saying diversity is our strength. Using the voice of the downtrodden *white* working class to smuggle this message is one of the most despicable antiwhite psyops ever.”
Meanwhile, Anthony posted a lengthy message on Facebook explaining his backstory. His real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford. Oliver Anthony is his grandfather’s name, which he’s using as a tribute. He’s a high-school dropout with a GED who used to work factory jobs until a cracked skull put him out of work for six months. His current job is “outside sales in the industrial manufacturing world,” and he lives “in a 27′ camper with a tarp on the roof that I got off of craigslist for $750.” You can read his full post below:
It’s been difficult as I browse through the 50,000+ messages and emails I’ve received in the last week. The stories that have been shared paint a brutally honest picture. Suicide, addiction, unemployment, anxiety and depression, hopelessness and the list goes on.
Im sitting in such a weird place in my life right now. I never wanted to be a full time musician, much less sit at the top of the iTunes charts. Draven from RadioWv and I filmed these tunes on my land with the hope that it may hit 300k views. I still don’t quite believe what has went on since we uploaded that. It’s just strange to me.
People in the music industry give me blank stares when I brush off 8 million dollar offers. I don’t want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don’t want to play stadium shows, I don’t want to be in the spotlight. I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression. These songs have connected with millions of people on such a deep level because they’re being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung. No editing, no agent, no bullshit. Just some idiot and his guitar. The style of music that we should have never gotten away from in the first place.
So that being said, I have never taken the time to tell you who I actually am. Here’s a formal introduction:
My legal name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford. My grandfather was Oliver Anthony, and “Oliver Anthony Music” is a dedication not only to him, but 1930’s Appalachia where he was born and raised. Dirt floors, seven kids, hard times. At this point, I’ll gladly go by Oliver because everyone knows me as such. But my friends and family still call me Chris. You can decide for yourself, either is fine.
In 2010, I dropped out of high school at age 17. I have a GED from Spruce Pine, NC. I worked multiple plant jobs in Western NC, my last being at the paper mill in McDowell county. I worked 3rd shift, 6 days a week for $14.50 an hour in a living hell. In 2013, I had a bad fall at work and fractured my skull. It forced me to move back home to Virginia. Due to complications from the injury, it took me 6 months or so before I could work again.
From 2014 until just a few days ago, I’ve worked outside sales in the industrial manufacturing world. My job has taken me all over Virginia and into the Carolinas, getting to know tens of thousands of other blue collar workers on job sites and in factories. Ive spent all day, everyday, for the last 10 years hearing the same story. People are SO damn tired of being neglected, divided and manipulated.
In 2019, I paid $97,500 for the property and still owe about $60,000 on it. I am living in a 27′ camper with a tarp on the roof that I got off of craigslist for $750.
There’s nothing special about me. I’m not a good musician, I’m not a very good person. I’ve spent the last 5 years struggling with mental health and using alcohol to drown it. I am sad to see the world in the state it’s in, with everyone fighting with each other. I have spent many nights feeling hopeless, that the greatest country on Earth is quickly fading away.
That being said, I HATE the way the Internet has divided all of us. The Internet is a parasite, that infects the minds of humans and has their way with them. Hours wasted, goals forgotten, loved ones sitting in houses with each other distracted all day by technology made by the hands of other poor souls in sweat shops in a foreign land.
When is enough, enough? When are we going to fight for what is right again? MILLIONS have died protecting the liberties we have. Freedom of speech is such a precious gift. Never in world history has the world had the freedom it currently does. Don’t let them take it away from you.
Just like those once wandering in the desert, we have lost our way from God and have let false idols distract us and divide us. It’s a damn shame.