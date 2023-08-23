Viral Country Singer Oliver Anthony Pisses Off Racists With First Interview Since Topping Hot 100

The obscure country singer Oliver Anthony shot to fame this month with “Rich Men North Of Richmond,” a viral acoustic ballad lamenting crooked politicians, which became a hit with conservatives for lyrics that targeted abuse of the welfare system, among other right-wing talking points. The song debuted at #1 and inspired lots of pushback from liberals, including a response song from Billy Bragg urging downtrodden folks who felt seen by Anthony’s song to join a union. Now Anthony, who has identified himself as a centrist but whose internet history ventures into some far-right conspiracy theorist wormholes, has alienated some of his fan base by preaching diversity on Fox News.

In an interview broadcast on the morning show Fox & Friends, Anthony said in order for the United States to survive for another generation, it needs to get back to its sense of community. “I mean, we are the melting pot of the world, and that’s what makes us strong is our diversity,” he said. “And we need to learn to harness that and appreciate it and not use it as a political tool to keep everyone separate from each other.” This response generated widespread disappointment from accounts who were seemingly hoping Anthony was more racist.

One widely shared post from a blue-checked account full of racist posts reads, “Such a let down. Did he sell out already to the rich men north of Richmond?” Another account called @Black_Pilled, whose bio indicates that it had recently been unbanned when Twitter welcomed white nationalists back to the platform, shared the clip with the caption “Promoted algorithm boosted ‘based’ red beard hillbilly song guy was faking his accent and says diversity is our strength.” Another tweet complains, “Oliver Anthony is now openly calling America a (((melting pot))) and saying diversity is our strength. Using the voice of the downtrodden *white* working class to smuggle this message is one of the most despicable antiwhite psyops ever.”

Meanwhile, Anthony posted a lengthy message on Facebook explaining his backstory. His real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford. Oliver Anthony is his grandfather’s name, which he’s using as a tribute. He’s a high-school dropout with a GED who used to work factory jobs until a cracked skull put him out of work for six months. His current job is “outside sales in the industrial manufacturing world,” and he lives “in a 27′ camper with a tarp on the roof that I got off of craigslist for $750.” You can read his full post below: