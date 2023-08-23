The San Francisco punks Spiritual Cramp have been at it for years, so it’s somewhat stunning to realize they haven’t released a full-length album yet. That’s about to change: The band’s self-titled debut LP is coming in November on the new record label Blue Grape Music. The album’s lead single, “Talkin’ On The Internet,” is a mechanistic rocker with a contagious lockstep rhythm, some glammy throwback rock ‘n’ roll energy, and a hell of a hook: “You’re always talkin’ on the internet!” As the band’s Michael Bingham explains, it’s about how embarrassing bands can be online:

“Talkin’ On The Internet” is about me projecting and realizing that I can’t stop posting cringe after seeing so many of my musician peers ruin their bands for me by posting bullshit all the time. I do the same thing and feel embarrassed seeing bands I like posting dumb shit. It makes me want to stop playing music. It makes me want to bury my head in the sand.

Watch director Sean Stout’s “Talkin’ On The Internet” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blowback”

02 “Slick Rick”

03 “Talkin’ On The Internet”

04 “Herberts On Holiday”

05 “City On Fire”

06 “Better Off This Way”

07 “Clashing At The Party”

08 “Catch A Hot One”

09 “Can I Borrow Your Lighter?”

10 “Addict”

TOUR DATES:

09/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room #

09/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside #

09/08 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater #

09/09 – Seattle, WA @ Madam Lou’s #

09/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

09/12 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

09/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade #

09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome #

09/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme #

09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck #

09/19 – Boston, MA @ Sonia #

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made #

09/22 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong @

09/24 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern #

09/26 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub #

09/27 – Tampa, FL @ New World Brewery #

09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #

09/30 – Nashville, TN @ The End #

10/02 – Dallas, TX @ Sons Of Hermann Hall #

10/03 – Austin, TX @ Parish #

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge #

10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room #

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 Club %

10/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Church ^

12/03 – Bristol, UK – Thekla $

12/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES $

12/05 – London, UK @ Tufnell Park Down $

12/08 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club $

12/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono $

12/10 – Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Club $

Headline@

With Militarie Gun $

With Teenage Wrist #

With Unbroken ^

With Soft Kill %

Spiritual Cramp is out 11/3 on Blue Grape Music.