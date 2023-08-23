Next month, Das Koolies — the project featuring former Super Furry Animals members Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Dafydd Ieuan and Guto Pryce — are releasing their first full-length album, DK.01, which follows their The Condemned EP from earlier this year. They’ve shared a bunch of songs from it already, including “Best Mindfuck Yet” and “A Ride,” and today they’re back with another, “Out Of This World.”

“Out Of This World is an amalgamation,” they shared. “Two songs melt into each other to become one. On one side, a source from the distant past, on the other a voyage of sonic exploration from subterranean Penge. Playing one into the other, they connected. Out of this world indeed.”

Check it out below.

DK.01 is out 9/22 via Strangetown Records.