Guitar nerds roll up! Dean Parks, the prolific session guitarist, recently sat down for an interview with pedal company Vertex Effects about some of the many songs he’s been a part of over the years. That includes a whole lot of Steely Dan: Parks played on all the albums from 1974’s Pretzel Logic through 1977’s Aja.

In the video, he runs through his contributions to “Josie,” “Haitian Divorce,” “Deacon Blues,” and “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” playing most of them on his guitar as he goes. “Working with them was an enigma always because they weren’t sure what they wanted either,” he said, going on to explain how he handled listening to the band’s demos to end up with the finished product.

Parks also talked about his work with Eric Clapton, Toni Braxton, and Stevie Wonder. Watch the whole video below.