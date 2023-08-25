Miley Cyrus – “Used To Be Young”

Miley Cyrus – “Used To Be Young”

Earlier this year, the suddenly resurgent Miley Cyrus released her album Endless Summer Vacation. Lead single “Flowersdebuted at #1 and stayed there for eight weeks. It’s Miley’s biggest hit ever, and it’s the year’s second-biggest chart hit after Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.” Earlier tonight, Miley’s Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) aired as a TV special on ABC. Now, she’s released a new single.

Miley Cyrus has been teasing her song “Used To Be Young” for a while, sharing teasers and posting the song’s lyrics on her website. She’s said that she wrote the song almost two years ago and that she’s releasing it today because the date has been significant in her career. Exactly 10 years ago, Miley released her “Wrecking Ball” single and gave her famous trainwreck performance with Robin Thicke at the VMAs. The song references the long history of Miley’s public persona: “I know I used to be crazy/ I know I used to be fun/ You say I used to be wild/ I say I used to be young.”

Miley recorded “Used To Be Young” with collaborators Michael Pollack and Shawn Everett. Listen to “Used To Be Young” below.

“Used To Be Young” is out now on Columbia.

