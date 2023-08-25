Ben Lee – “CUTE INDIE GIRLS” (Feat. Alex Lahey)

New Music August 24, 2023 8:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Ben Lee – "CUTE INDIE GIRLS" (Feat. Alex Lahey)

Earlier this summer, Ben Lee teamed up with Georgia Maq of the broken-up Camp Cope for a cover of the Replacements’ “Androgynous.” Looks like Lee is doing some more Aussie collabs: Today he released “CUTE INDIE GIRLS” featuring Alex Lahey. It’s part of a new two-song EP, 2 Songs I Wrote in 1993 and Recorded Last Week, which does in fact contain tracks Lee apparently wrote three decades ago. The second track is called “DO I KNOW YOU?”

Like the Replacements cover, the EP arrives through Weirder Together, the podcast/production company that Lee launched last year with his wife, the actress Ione Skye. Listen to both new-old tracks below.

2 Songs I Wrote in 1993 and Recorded Last Week is out now via Weirder Together.

