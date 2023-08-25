Green Day Are Selling A Nimrod Shirt Featuring Donald Trump’s Mugshot

Donald Trump was indicted this week for the fourth time this year — this time in Fulton County, Georgia — on charges related to interfering with the 2020 presidential election. None of Trump’s prior cases have necessitated a mugshot, but this one did, making Trump the first former president to pose for that kind of portrait. The image hit the internet Thursday night, setting off what Morning Brew described as “Etsy vendors’ Super Bowl.” Green Day are getting in on that action — for a good cause.

On Instagram, the band posted a photo of a T-shirt featuring their Nimrod album art with the original portraits replaced by Trump’s mugshot. “Good Riddance,” the post reads — a nod to Nimrod’s biggest hit. “The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only. Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶n̶d̶ @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.”

Have a look at the post below. The shirt’s on sale here for $35 through the end of the weekend.