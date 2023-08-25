As far as anyone knows, Gucci Mane has not yet succeeded in his quest to sign Oliver Anthony, the “Rich Men North Of Richmond” guy, to his 1017 Records label. If Oliver Anthony does show up with a 1017 chain on, then we’ll truly know that we’re living in the simulation. Until then, Gucci seems to be doing just fine for himself. He’s got a new album called Breath Of Fresh Air on the way, and he’s got a new song with J. Cole out today.

J. Cole’s guest-verse blitz is still going strong. In the past few months, Cole has appeared on tracks from people like Smino, Cordae, Summer Walker, and BTS member J-Hope. “All My Life,” the song where Cole and Lil Durk get together with a children’s choir, is a big hit. On the new Gucci collab “There I Go,” Cole and Gucci both spit playful punchlines over a Mike Will Made-It beat. Cole: “I’m in some dirty-ass kicks watchin’ YouTube/ I’m cuttin’ grass in designer, like it’s Fubu.” Gucci: “The paint got laminated, the top decapitated/ He had a buzz, but it went dry, that shit evaporated.” Pretty good! Watch the video below.

Breath Of Fresh Air is out 10/13 on 1017/Atlantic.