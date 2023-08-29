The droll and zippy LA indie rockers Cheekface have a new single out today. “Plastic” finds Greg Katz once again musing on our modern condition, including an exchange with bassist Mandy Tannen about sorted recycling and some chatter about customer service and restaurant buffets. “This song is about being an implacable people pleaser and the miracle of 3D printing,” Katz says. “Originally, when me and Mandy wrote it, it had a lot more bongos in it. But cooler heads prevailed, for better or worse.” Listen below.

<a href="https://cheekface.bandcamp.com/track/plastic">Plastic by Cheekface</a>