Cheekface – “Plastic”

New Music August 29, 2023 11:45 AM By Chris DeVille

Cheekface – “Plastic”

New Music August 29, 2023 11:45 AM By Chris DeVille

The droll and zippy LA indie rockers Cheekface have a new single out today. “Plastic” finds Greg Katz once again musing on our modern condition, including an exchange with bassist Mandy Tannen about sorted recycling and some chatter about customer service and restaurant buffets. “This song is about being an implacable people pleaser and the miracle of 3D printing,” Katz says. “Originally, when me and Mandy wrote it, it had a lot more bongos in it. But cooler heads prevailed, for better or worse.” Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Viral Country Singer Oliver Anthony Pisses Off Racists With First Interview Since Topping Hot 100

7 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Alice Cooper

7 days ago 0

Carly Rae Jepsen Is No Longer Being Managed By Scooter Braun Either

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest