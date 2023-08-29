Baltimore Orioles Superfan Joan Jett Helps Announce Game, Photobombs Team Picture

August 29, 2023 By Rachel Brodsky

Fun fact: Joan Jett is a major fan of the Baltimore Orioles, who apparently are having a really good season. (I’m from Baltimore originally, so I’m allowed to say that without knowing the stats or specifics. But it’s true. They are having a good season.) Joan Jett was at Monday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox, and she found time to say hi to players ahead of the game, hang in the O’s booth, and call a play in the bottom of the third inning. Jett also managed to photobomb the Orioles’ team photo, which is icon behavior.

Jett might be from Pennsylvania originally, but she did spend time living in Maryland growing up. She told Billboard in 2014 that the first game she ever attended was a no-hitter in 1969 and she’s been an “Orioles freak” ever since.

Watch Joan Jett nerd out to the Orioles below.

https://twitter.com/Cut4/status/1696312759489564716

