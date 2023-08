In a couple weeks, Woods are releasing a new album, Perennial, and they’ve been rolling out dual singles from it since announcing the LP back in June. So far, they’ve shared “Another Side” and “Weep” and “Between The Past” and “White Winter Melody.” Today, they have two more for us: “Little Black Flowers and “Days Moving On.” Check them both out below.

Perennial is out 9/15 via Woodsist. Pre-order it here.