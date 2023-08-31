Exorcist Sequel Pushes Up Release Date To Avoid Competing With Taylor Swift Concert Film

Earlier today, it was announced that Taylor Swift’s still-ongoing Eras Tour would be getting a wide release as a concert film in movie theaters around the country. It’ll head to theaters on October 13, Swift’s lucky number. Now, Universal and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer sequel is moving its premiere date up to October 6 (from the 13th) — because who really wants to go up against Taylor Swift? Not Jason Blum.

“Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23,” the producer wrote on Twitter, adding: “#TaylorWins.” Can’t blame him there. I was there for opening night of the Eras Tour, and like Tom, it left me feeling some type of way. Live event organizers will no doubt study the Eras Tour in a lab, it is that moving.