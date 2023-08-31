Exorcist Sequel Pushes Up Release Date To Avoid Competing With Taylor Swift Concert Film

News August 31, 2023 7:13 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Exorcist Sequel Pushes Up Release Date To Avoid Competing With Taylor Swift Concert Film

News August 31, 2023 7:13 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Earlier today, it was announced that Taylor Swift’s still-ongoing Eras Tour would be getting a wide release as a concert film in movie theaters around the country. It’ll head to theaters on October 13, Swift’s lucky number. Now, Universal and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer sequel is moving its premiere date up to October 6 (from the 13th) — because who really wants to go up against Taylor Swift? Not Jason Blum.

“Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23,” the producer wrote on Twitter, adding: “#TaylorWins.” Can’t blame him there. I was there for opening night of the Eras Tour, and like Tom, it left me feeling some type of way. Live event organizers will no doubt study the Eras Tour in a lab, it is that moving.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Katy Kirby – “Cubic Zirconia”

3 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Gave Post Malone Song Lyrics But Revoked Them When He Took Too Long To Record

3 days ago 0

Róisín Murphy Shares Statement Following Blacklash To Her Transphobic Comments

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest