Taylor Swift’s still-ongoing Eras Tour finished its American leg last month. (I was at one of the Philadelphia shows, and it fucked me up.) The big show will return to North America next year, after the whole stadium spectacle travels to just about everywhere else in the world. It’s not surprising that Taylor is filming the shows and that she’s turning it into a concert film. What is surprising is that the Eras Tour movie is getting a wide release in theaters. But it’s happening, and the trailer just came out this morning.

Taylor Swift has made concert films out of her last few massive tours, but those movies have been done for streaming services. (The Reputation Tour came to Netflix at the tail-end of 2018, while the 1989 Tour was an Apple Music exclusive in 2015.) But Taylor has worked out a very different corporate deal for the Eras Tour movie. As Variety reports, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is coming to every AMC Theaters location next month, and the chain has promised at least four showings a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays — including in the IMAX and Dolby Cinema screening rooms — through the initial engagement.

AMC is distributing the film, but it will also apparently screen in non-AMC theaters, and tickets are already on sale. (Adult tickets, for standard screenings, cost $19.89 because everything has to be cute.) AMC is reportedly already upgrading its ticketing site to avoid Ticketmaster-style debacles. The movie is two hours and 45 minutes long — shorter than actual Eras Tour sets, but still long as hell. Taylor Swift has been building up her directing credits lately, but she didn’t direct this one. Instead, that job went to Sam Wrench, who’s already done concert films for BTS, Brandi Carlile, Pentatonix, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish. Watch the trailer below.

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1697222636483285250

The Eras Tour movie is in theaters 10/13. 1989 (Taylor’s Version), meanwhile, is out 10/27, and the Eras Tour will pick up again 11/9 in Buenos Aires.