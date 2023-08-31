Playboi Carti Postpones US Tour To 2024
In July, Playboi Carti announced his Antagonist North American arena tour featuring a team of openers from his own Opium Collective crew. Today, however, the Atlanta rapper has given an update that the tour, originally set to start this fall, will be postponed to early 2024, with tickets for original dates being valid for the new ones. The updated tour run will kick off in Dublin this November and make its way to Salt Lake City in January of next year. It’ll wrap up on February 29 in Portland at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. (There are still a couple of pending dates in Columbus and Indianapolis.) Check out Playboi Carti’s updated tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
11/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/21 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/22 – London, UK @ The O2
11/24 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/29 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/02 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
12/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
01/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
01/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
01/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
01/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/23 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
01/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
01/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
01/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
01/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
01/29 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
01/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
02/02 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/14 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
02/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
02/18 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
02/22 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
02/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/29 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
TBC – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
TBC – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse