Dog Sneaks Into Local Metallica Show

Metallica played a pair of concerts at LA-area SoFi Stadium last weekend. At the latter gig on Sunday, a dog was present to take in the metal legends’ always enjoyable live show.

Storm, a husky belonging to a family in Inglewood near the stadium, somehow made her way into Sunday’s show. Initial reports suggested the dog had been abandoned, but according to a message from Metallica, she merely snuck out of her home and into SoFi for the festivities. She’s since been returned to her owners. No word on whether she responds to the phrase “obey your master.”

Metallica’s message on the matter:

You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to @SoFiStadium and made her way to the gig all by herself. After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day. She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including “Barx Æterna,” “Master of Puppies,” and “The Mailman That Never Comes.” And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the #M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day…

Arizabeth Hurtado, Storm’s owner, was able to reconnect with Storm after a post about her appearance at the concert by the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation made the rounds online. Hurtado told Pet Helpful, “She is home and safe! We learned something new about her.. she is apparently a huge Metallica fan who decided to sneak out for the concert!” Hurtado, who lives right across from the stadium, added, “We were laughing so hard when we saw she was SITTING IN AN ACTUAL SEAT AT THE CONCERT.”