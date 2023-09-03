Burning Man Attendees Stranded Amid Heavy Rain

Tens of thousands of attendees at this year’s Burning Man were left stranded after a heavy rainstorm came through late on Friday night, turning the Nevada desert into a giant mud pit and restricting access in and out of the festival site. Organizers have launched a survival guide for the people still there, urging them to shelter in place and not try to exit the festival site.

“Rain over the last 24 hours has created a situation that required a full stop of vehicle movement on the playa,” said a statement from the US Bureau Of Land Management. “More rain is expected over the next few days and conditions are not expected to improve enough to allow vehicles to enter the playa.”

This year’s Burning Man started on August 27 and was set to run until tomorrow, September 4. The event takes place in what is known as Black Rock City, an area of the Black Rock Desert where the festival has taken place since the ’90s. The Reno Gazette Journal reported that more than 70,000 people were in Black Rock City for the festival this year, though it’s unclear exactly how many still remain. At least one death has been reported as a result of the “rain event”, though police have not released a cause pending investigation.

A number of people were able to exit the festival site before the Black Rock desert playa became impassable, including Diplo and Chris Rock, who hitched a ride out on someone’s truck. Videos that have been shared on social media from Burning Man show some pretty dire conditions. More rain is forecasted for Sunday morning.

@diplo I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment ♬ original sound – Diplo