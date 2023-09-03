On Saturday, Dave Matthews Band played the second of three nights at The Gorge in Washington state, and they trotted out some notable covers. At the start of their performance, they honored Jimmy Buffett, who passed away this weekend, with a cover of “A Pirate Looks At Forty.” Matthews performed that same track with Buffett at New Orleans Jazzfest in 2017 and had previously covered it with Jack Johnson.

“Whether planned or coincidence, every time I ran into Jimmy it was like seeing an old friend,” Matthews wrote in a statement on the DMB website. “He was brilliant and a genuinely good and generous man. We didn’t know each other that well. We weren’t old friends, but that’s how I felt around him. He is loved by so many because that’s how he made us all feel. It would be nice to run into him again.”

Later on in the set, they covered the Band’s “The Weight” in tribute to Robbie Robertson. Last month, Matthews came out during Dead & Company’s set to do that same track during their final tour. Returning to the stage for an encore, Matthews said he hoped the set wasn’t “too much blue” and did a solo acoustic version of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe.”

Watch video of all that below.