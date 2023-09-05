“Dream Weaver” Singer Gary Wright Dead At 80

Gary Wright, the musician best-known for the spaced-out ’70s hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive,” has died. Wright’s son Justin tells TMZ that Wright died at home in California’s South Bay on Monday morning. Wright had spent the past few years battling Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Wright was 80.

Gary Wright grew up in Cresskill, New Jersey, and he found success early on as a child actor. For two years, he was in the Broadway production of Fanny. Future Brady Bunch star Florence Henderson played the title role, and Wright played her son Cesario. With the rest of the show’s cast, Wright performed on The Ed Sullivan Show. Wright also studied piano and organ, and he played in a few local New Jersey rock bands. His duo Gary & Billy released a single called “Working After School” on 20th Century Fox Records in 1960.

Wright studied medicine in college, and he moved to Germany to finish his degree. While in Europe, though, Wright abandoned his career plans and played with bands in the area. After meeting Island Records head Chris Blackwell, Wright moved to London and became the leader of the heavy rock band Spooky Tooth. Spooky Tooth released a few albums that never quite caught on, and Wright’s tastes grew progressively experimental. He left the band in 1970. The same year, Wright released his debut album Extraction and played keyboard on George Harrison’s classic triple album All Things Must Pass.

Through the ’70s, Gary Wright continued to play on George Harrison’s solo records. He also played on records from Ringo Starr, Ronnie Spector, Harry Nilsson, and others. Wright formed a band called Wonderwheel that featured future Foreigner singer Mick Jones, and Harrison played on Wright’s 1971 album Footprint and served as uncredited producer. Wright also released a few more albums with a reunited Spooky Tooth. But he didn’t really break out until he released his 1975 album The Dream Weaver. On that LP, Wright, influenced by Stevie Wonder, recorded practically everything on modular synthesizers and drum machines. He came up with a trippy, pretty proto-synthpop sound, and his singles “Dream Weaver” and “Love Is Alive” both went to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album went double platinum.

Wright never again reached level of success he’d achieved with The Dream Weaver, but he kept working. His music reflected his interest in Eastern spirituality, which he shared with his friend George Harrison. His pillowy keyboards helped influence the sounds of new age music, and he got into film soundtracks, scoring movies like Endangered Species and Fire And Ice. He also re-recorded “Dream Weaver” for the Wayne’s World soundtrack in 1992. In recent years, Wright toured with the once-again-reunited Spooky Tooth and with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.

Below, check out some of Gary Wright’s work.